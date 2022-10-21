The impact of the Covid pandemic on children’s health and the role of homeopathic medicine. These are the themes at the center of the 10th International Congress of the Cedh (Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie) starting today in Rome with the participation of over 500 health professionals from 22 countries including the United States, Colombia, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Tunisia, Belgium and Italy. A two-day discussion in which specialists will address numerous topics, including the new codes for the care of children and adolescents of the 21st century, pediatric oncology, gynecological disorders, school phobias, dermo-respiratory syndrome, as well as the role of homeopathy in the overall care of patients. Cedh, created with the aim of developing a single language for homeopathy at an international level and giving all patients worldwide access to homeopathic treatment, is present in 28 countries and, in 50 years of activity, has formed over 40 thousand doctors.