Climate change, global warming, loss of biodiversity, antibiotic resistance and air pollution confirm the urgency of adopting an integrated, inclusive and multidisciplinary approach to protect the health of ecosystems and all living beings. This is the priority indicated by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, during the event promoted by Inrete, with the patronage of the Ministry of Health, “Healthcare of the future. An indivisible good from North to South”, a day of debate and discussion, today in Rome, at the Ministry of Health with representatives of government, universities, associations, institutions and clinicians.

The event offered the opportunity for a detailed analysis of present-day healthcare, projected towards those that represent the main challenges to be faced to guarantee the sustainability of the NHS, uniform and quality levels of care throughout the Peninsula. A real revolution – a note reports – will be the one to be implemented starting from the current critical issues, which require careful reflection on issues ranging from contractual issues and the often complex conditions in which the protagonists of the NHS operate, to the reorganization of the entire sector. The discussion on the future prospects of the sector takes place along this line, which finds in telemedicine and the development of biotechnology levers to optimize resources and encourage the development of increasingly personalized and effective medicine and therapies. Investment in prevention is then essential, understood as the only way capable of guaranteeing healthy, sustainable healthcare close to citizens.

“The aging of our population, the increase in chronic diseases and health needs require a strengthening of local healthcare and socio-health integration – comments Orazio Schillaci, Minister of Health -. We operate in a complex context, with the objective to achieve an important transformation of healthcare. The cuts to NHS funding made between 2009 and 2019, without forgetting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, have significant consequences that we must deal with on a daily basis. Despite everything, we have managed to reverse the route with an investment of 18 billion euros in the four-year period 2023-2026. Two priorities guide the work of the Ministry: the improvement of the conditions of public health personnel, including a salary increase, and the guarantee of efficient and adequate health services to citizens”.

In this scenario “we are witnessing an important cultural change which affects the very concept of health, with the emergence of the 'One Health' approach which connects human health with the environment and the animal. A fundamental step forward – underlines Schillaci – which places emphasis on the impact of climate change on human health, imposing reflection and the need for measures focused on enhancing prevention. An aspect, the latter, which also takes on centrality in reference to sustainable healthcare, with the aim of increasing funds and activities in this sector. Our aim, looking at the healthcare of the future, is to work to strengthen the principles of universality, fairness and equality in the healthcare service, also to increase the spirit and national pride in working in the sector”.

The new vision of human health as part of a whole passes through the theme of prevention. Adopting a multidisciplinary and integrated approach – continues the note – capable of looking at the topic of health in its numerous declinations, represents the challenge for the healthcare of tomorrow, on which the ministry led by Schillaci has been actively working for some time. An idea closely linked to the concept of prevention but which must also become a pillar of planning activities. Hence, in fact, the answer to many of the problems facing the sector today, not to mention the possibility of offering concrete solutions to the “silent pandemic” represented by growing antibiotic resistance.

A key role in this direction is that played by the Pnrr with the Health Mission, and by the National Prevention Plan 2020-2025, to promote health through correct and healthy lifestyles and a model of social and economic development based on sustainable use of environmental resources. The day of discussion on the topics of healthcare and the health of the future was enriched with thematic round tables, insights into some of the main challenges that the healthcare sector will have to deal with in the coming years.

Among the topics at the center of the meeting are the new frontiers of oncology, with the use of robotic instruments and personalized medicine for increasingly efficient results and less invasive interventions. There is also a wide debate on the perspectives in the neuroscience field, destined to increasingly dialogue with immunology to offer patients a better quality of life and concrete answers to continually changing needs. Furthermore, one of the round tables was dedicated to the topic of chronicity, the management of which is now a topic on the agendas of all the Regions. According to ISTAT 2022 data – concludes the note – 4 out of 10 Italians suffer from at least one chronic disease and 2 out of 10 from two or more chronic diseases. During the event, new care models focused on the hospital/territory combination were discussed in particular: for fairer and more sustainable access to care. Finally, there will also be space for predictive medicine, once again with an eye to sustainability and the possibility of patient access to new therapeutic frontiers.