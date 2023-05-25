The ‘Health and inclusion’ mobile unit is operational, a camper equipped with medical instruments to provide a vast range of health services and guidance on access to medical services for fragile and homeless people in Rome. Strongly desired and supported by the Consulcesi Foundation, in alliance with the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg) of the Capital, the new social and health assistance service – explains a joint note – intends to strengthen the local health system, encouraging collaboration between charitable organizations who operate on the margins of our society.

“We feel the responsibility to extend a hand to all those who are going through difficult moments, such as migrants, homeless people, marginalized people, members of foreign communities. No one must be left alone or behind”, says Massimo Tortorella, president of Consulcesthe. “The health of one is the health of all – adds Simone Colombati, president of the Consulcesi Foundation – There can be no inclusion if we do not work together to reduce the differences in access to health care and assistance”.

“I am firmly convinced of the importance of cooperation – observes Giuseppe Quintavalle, extraordinary commissioner of ASL Roma 1 – especially when it is aimed at creating a support network that can guarantee, sometimes with little, great results for those who experience situations of social and health complexity. Asl Roma 1 is ready to do its part to respond to people’s health needs and to offer support to foundations like this one, whose mission is in full harmony with the regional health system”. Collaboration on these projects “is a must – underlines Pierluigi Bartoletti, Rome secretary and Fimmg national deputy secretary – in representing the closeness, to those who need it most, of a medicine for the person, of the relationship with a doctor who, by vocation and by profession, makes human contact and closeness one of its strengths, especially at a time like this where we must continue to express values ​​such as solidarity and closeness, especially to those who need it most”.

The camper of the Mobile Unit – in full harmony with the mission of the Consulcesi Foundation to reduce inequalities in access to health care, reads the note – is aimed at supporting the needs of the most fragile with projects with a high social impact, through the implementation of own activities and in collaboration with other entities, public and private. In concrete terms, it is a question of providing a support tool in conjunction with the evening distribution of meals, by other organizations or bodies of the Third sector. In particular, the Mobile Unit organizes points of medical-health assistance, screening and vaccinations, training on disease prevention and guidance on the health system and access to services, with the dissemination of digital maps of the usability of social and health services.

“The project – remarks Colombati – is aimed in particular at fragile individuals who experience moments of difficulty, such as migrants, homeless people, marginalized people, members of foreign communities, in the awareness that ‘homeless’ does not only mean ‘homeless’, but in general you indicate more complex situations of individual discomfort: without a living environment, sun and without a support network”.

Access to healthcare support is totally free and usable on specific days from 18.30 to 20.30 (summer months from 19-19.30 to 21-21.30): Monday, Piazza SS. Apostles; Tuesday, Piazzale dei Partigiani (Ostiense station); Thursday, Tuscolana Station car park.