The webinar ‘Multisciplinary development of the professionalism of the cardiocirculatory pathophysiology and cardiovascular perfusion technician’ was held today 19 June at the Palazzo dell’Informazione in Rome, headquarters of Adnkronos. Fad event organized by Noema Congressi with the non-conditioning support of Eps Spa, a company of the Gada Group.





With more than 600 adhesions, the event told, through two scientific sessions, the increasingly multi-specialized dimension of the perfusionist, a figure in continuous evolution, fundamental not only within the cardiac surgery team. The aim of the initiative, in fact, was to highlight the polyvalent dimension of this health profession oriented to play an important role in supporting the transcatheter treatment of valvulopathies, in cardiac sonographer and electrophysiology activities.

“Before the 60s – says Giovanni Troise, Director of the Operating Unit of Cardiac Surgery of Fondazione Poliambulanza Brescia and scientific manager of the event – when there was no extracorporeal circulation and therefore there was no perfusionist, it was impossible to operate on the heart, above all it was impossible operate inside the heart cavities and valve structures. It therefore becomes easy to understand how fundamental the figure of the perfusionist is for cardiac surgery. But what we wanted to communicate with this webinar is that this profession transcends the purely cardiac surgery field, directing this professionalism towards a multidisciplinary dimension. In fact, perfusionists often work in lung, heart-lung and liver transplant surgery. They also offer their skills in cardiac sonographer activity, in electrophysiology. A set of skills that generates value both for the hospitals in which they operate and for the patient. “

The webinar benefits from the patronage of Tsrm-Pstrp (Professional Order), Sicch (Italian Society of Cardiac Surgery), Aiac (Italian Association of Arrhythmology and Cardiostimulation), Siecvi (Italian Society of Echocardiography and CardioVascular Imaging). To enhance its scientific dimension, the ECM accreditation (4.5 credits) reserved not only for technicians of cardiocirculatory pathophysiology and cardiovascular perfusion, but also for cardiac surgeons and cardiologists.