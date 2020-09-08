Within the Roman jail, the Rebibbia mafiosi from the Sicilian clan “Cosa Nostra” bit off and swallowed the jailer’s pinky, the newspaper writes Messaggero…

In accordance with her, the incident occurred on June 17. Giuseppe Fanara, 60, who’s serving a life sentence, attacked seven guards, livid after being checked in his cell.

First, the prisoner attacked one of many jailers, grabbing him by the neck. After they each fell to the bottom, Phanara punched the warden within the face. Throughout the struggle, he bit his opponent’s hand, biting off the little finger of his proper hand. After that, the mafiosi attacked six extra jail officers. The offender was capable of settle down solely after a couple of hours.

Because the bitten off finger was by no means discovered, the investigators assumed that Phanara had swallowed it.

After the incident, they determined to switch him from Rebibbia to a most safety jail within the metropolis of Sassari in Sardinia.