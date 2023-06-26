On June 23 Sonic officially turned 32 and the Japanese pastry Hiromi Cake has created a limited edition single portion that celebrates the special anniversary and the release of Sonic Origins Plus, on sale until August 31 at the points of sale in Rome ( Via Fabio Massimo, 31 and Via Reggio Emilia 22/24, second store which will open on July 5) and Milan (Viale Coni Zugna, 52). Fans who purchase the Sonic single portion will be able to receive collector’s cards with exclusive artwork featuring some original sketches designed by Takashi Iizuka, head and historical figure of the Sonic Team, available while supplies last. The single-portion dessert is made up of a yogurt mousse with a blackberry and yuzu insert (Japanese citrus fruit) and shiso biscuit, the basil of the Land of the Rising Sun. The dessert will be available for purchase in two versions, one with the Sonic Origins Plus logo and one with the Sonic character.