Mega landfill in Fiumicino, near Leonardo da Vinci airport. Polluted groundwater up to Fregene

The area of Fiumicino near the mouth of the Tiber, where the murder took place Pier Paolo Pasolini, it is a lunar place, which seems like something out of a horror film and has remained intact since the 1950s. A barren landscape, often swept by a fierce wind. When it rains fishing village, for example, regularly goes under water and powerful pumps are needed to suck it away together with the mud. In reality the Roman countryside often hides mega landfills in the vegetation that makes it invisible but this time it was there an exception. The mega landfill of Ponte Galeria, defined as a new “land of fires”, was discovered by the pilots of the planes landing at Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci airport who, taking advantage of the possibility of the view from above, identified them due to the smoke caused by fires and fires.

The area is close to the Leonardo shopping complex and the “Commerce City” of the Nuova Fiera di Roma. An archivist for the Lazio Region, she was arrested by Polaria and is now under house arrest at the disposal of the investigating judge Simona Calegari who accepted the request of the Prosecutor Antonio Clemente. The pollution affects 18 hectares which reaches up to the “Tenuta dei Massimi”, in Fregene. So a very vast territory.

According to the investigating judge, the official produced: “a significant and measurable compromise and deterioration of water and air, of large and significant portions of the soil and subsoil in an occupied area”. On the estate used as a landfill, which was also occupied illegally, over one hundred animals were discovered, including three horses, in terrible conditions. The rates for unloading materials were between 500 and 1000 euros and were paid by renovation companies and by those who needed to empty construction sites at low cost. It appears that the woman had also threatened a shepherd who looked after the area, saying “I am a friend of the Spadas”.

A couple of years ago she also reported a neighbor in a caravan accusing him of storing waste and therefore she is also accused of slander. The AMA has estimated that at least 100 trucks will be needed to empty it. As we were saying, this discovery has national relevance, in fact the news not only reached the news but was also reported abroad both due to the extension of the area involved and the particular method of aerial discovery. Lazio, largely covered by thick vegetation, presents ideal conditions for hiding waste. In fact, even the city of Rome, in the wooded areas, is full of mini-landfills. A few years ago there was talk of video surveillance via satellite but then nothing more was heard about it. It would be useful to take up the project again and perhaps valorise it adequately because the viewing from above is very useful for discovering landfills and this case discovered by aircraft pilots is significant.

