The impact of the Covid pandemic on children’s health and the role of homeopathic medicine will be at the center of the 10th International Congress of the Cedh (Center d’Enseignement et de Développement de l’Homéopathie), starting today in Rome with the participation of over 500 health professionals from 22 countries including the United States, Colombia, Spain, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Tunisia, Belgium and Italy. A two-day discussion in which specialists will address numerous topics, including the new codes for the care of children and adolescents of the 21st century, pediatric oncology, gynecological disorders, school phobias, dermo-respiratory syndrome, as well as the role of homeopathy in the overall care of patients.

“The international school of homeopathy for over 50 years Cedh is strongly committed to the training of health professionals all over the world – says Martine Tassone, Cedh medical and pedagogical director – On the occasion of the Rome congress we involved about 30 international speakers for a discussion on how the health crisis has led to a worsening of conditions general health of children and adolescents, including behavioral disorders, depression, genitourinary disorders, while exploring the role that homeopathic medicine can play in everyone’s medical practice “.

Founded in 1972 – a note reads – the Center for the teaching and development of homeopathy aims to transmit to health professionals the knowledge and tools necessary for the daily practice of homeopathy. Today present in 28 countries, including Italy (since 2014), the CEDH is the largest homeopathy training center in the world. For 50 years, Cedh’s 162 teaching doctors have trained around 45,000 health professionals.

In the world – it is recalled in the note – 300 million people (of which 9 million in Italy) and more than 200 thousand health professionals resort to homeopathy. The ambition of the International School of Homeopathy is to enable all health professionals to integrate homeopathy into their daily practice.

At the center of the two days are not only symposia and plenary talks on topical health issues, but also a focus on the state of the art and the future prospects of research in homeopathy.

“Homeopathy is controversial and can generate heated debate – admits Rachel Roberts, chief executive of the Homeopathy Research Institute (Hri) – Those who attack it often argue that there are no scientific studies to demonstrate the mechanism of action and that, at the moreover, it can be attributed a placebo effect. Yet, there are significant data to support scientific evidence. Research in homeopathy is a relatively new field, using rigorous scientific methods. interest”.