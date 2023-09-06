Fragments of a Russian drone found near the border with Ukraine in Romania

In Romania, near the border with Ukraine, on September 6, parts of a Russian drone were found, declares TV channel Antena 3 CNN.

According to him, several parts of the drone were found near the village of Plauru in the county of Tulcea. The discovery of the wreckage was confirmed by the Minister of Defense of Romania, Angel Tylvar, stressing that they did not pose a danger.

Plauru is located on the banks of the Danube, in the same place on the opposite bank is the Ukrainian port city of Izmail.

Tylvar added that he considers it important to increase vigilance. “We will have more observation posts, more patrols, the equipment we use, which can cover the territory, remains operational and is in the phase of increased attention,” he said.

On September 4, it was reported that explosions had thundered in Izmail. Later, the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleg Kiper, reported damage to warehouses and industrial premises in a number of settlements in the area.