The Rio de Janeiro municipality of Volta Redonda extended, last Friday, the 4th, the application of the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 to elderly people over 70 years old who have taken the third dose for at least four months. Until then, only the group of immunosuppressants (people who are being treated for autoimmune diseases) over 18 years old were able to take another booster dose.

According to the coordinator of Health Surveillance in the municipality, the public health doctor Carlos Vasconcellos, the expansion of vaccination was defined on account of the deaths recorded in January this year. In the month, all deaths recorded in the city, with one exception, occurred among elderly people over 60 years old. Some of them were not up to date with their immunizations.

Therefore, residents aged 60 and over will be vaccinated depending on the need and available vaccine stocks.

“The elderly, in general, have the immune process compromised, which reduces natural immunity, due to advanced age. The production of defense cells is lower compared to a younger organism. Another very significant factor is chronic diseases (comorbidities)”, said the secretary, in a statement from the city hall. He urges all people over 70 to get vaccinated and to continue to protect themselves.

The fourth dose will be given at 46 basic health units in Volta Redonda. Bedridden elderly people will be able to receive the vaccine at home, as long as they schedule via Whatsapp.

