Highlights: Riya Chakraborty’s village in Purulia in West Bengal

His 323-year-old house is in the village, where Durga Puja takes place every year

Riya’s grandfather was a zamindar, donated 28 bighas of land for the school and health center in the village

The school built on the donated land of Riya’s grandfather Shrish is the only school in the area

Riya’s family still respects the village and surrounding people

Purulia

Purulia is in West Bengal, 1,780 km from Mumbai. The people of the forested area of ​​Junglemahal here keep a watch on every news of actress Riya Chakraborty. Riya Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday.

Riya and her family have their roots in Tunturi village in Baghmundi, Purulia. Riya’s grandfather Shrish was a zamindar here and he was very respected. People used to call him Dewan Sahib here. His family no longer lives here but his dilapidated ancestral home shines every year. The house is the center of the Durga Puja Festival. The house turns 323 years old.

Riya’s grandfather donated 28 bighas of land

Riya’s family members were known throughout Baghmandi due to their philanthropy. People still respect him today. Riya’s grandfather donated his 28 bighas of land to a school and health center in the village in 1967. “I still can’t believe the news,” said Bir Singh Mahato, headmaster and former MP of Tunturi High School, built on Riya’s grandfather’s donated land. The school is still the only school in the area.

Land was donated for health center and school

Bir Singh said, ‘His family is fantastic. Both sons of Shrish Babu did a good job in life. He contributed a lot for the well being of the villagers. Although no family member now lives in the village, the school and health center built on the land donated by them still use the people here. We agree that the truth (about the Sushant case) will be revealed soon.

Donated to the temple

The former MP said that Riya came to the village about 22 years ago with her father Indrajit Chakraborty. He also donated some money for the temple. The store room of the temple was built with his donation money. Then there was the last time a member of the family came to the village.