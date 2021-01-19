This Monday Marcelo Gallardo had his birthday, he celebrated 45 and, although there were no trophies to celebrate -something almost improper since his arrival at River Plate as DT-, nothing could tarnish hearts millionaires the celebration of the anniversary of the man’s life that makes them beat to the beat of his decisions.

It is those hearts that are now in a state of caution waiting for the decision the balance the coach is making after the season is over, although everything indicates that it will continue leading the Núñez team.

People’s nerves are to be expected. Without going any further, in the late evening of this Monday another symbol of a great Argentine soccer slammed the door: Lisandro López, who will announce this Tuesday that he is leaving Racing.

Gallardo in the match against Palmeiras that meant the elimination of River from the Libertadores. Will he seek revenge? AFP photo

Gallardo rests on his vacation. He would have traveled to Patagonia, a region that he usually frequents to lower the decibels and think clearly and try to disconnect, at least a few days. But also think about the future. You generally don’t need long to relax and can be glued to the phone without interfering with your sleep.

For now, analyze what happened in the last time and what could happen from now on. Which players left, which could arrive, which ones can emigrate and who’s still on the boat to go again for the dream of the Copa Libertadores, in a season that will start with a pending final against Racing for the Super Cup that should have been played in 2020.

From there, and above all to review what challenges lie ahead and with what energy does it count to go for them, the Doll will finish deciding his continuity in the club, in which still He has all this year’s contract left.

And permanence seems assured because –as he already said more than once- nowhere else of the Gallardo world it will feel like in river. With so much sense of belonging, with so much affection, with a group of players who they feel fully identified with your idea, with a very good salary and with the permanent affection of the fans, those who flooded social networks with messages of greetings for his birthday, as did his relatives.

Marcelo Gallardo with Rodolfo D’Onofrio. The president wants the DT to reach the end of his term. Photo File.

River’s leadership tried not to make noise last week so as not to disturb him. But these days Rodolfo D’Onofrio is waiting for him with Enzo Francescoli to chat about what is coming.

Only the president spoke a few days ago, and said: “We hope that Gallardo will do his analysis as he always does and will tell us if he stays or goes; it is in him, he is the one who always made the decisions ”.

Anyway, beyond some doubts that circulated after the match with Palmeiras, the president is convinced that the coach will continue. And so we can have together The last Dance…

