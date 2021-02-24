The warrior returned home, to a very special home where he keeps all kinds of memories. Jonatan maidana won 11 titles in River and logically the obtaining of the Libertadores Cup against Mouth in Madrid. The joys were many, the successes are unforgettable, but life is not all rosy and In his first cycle at Núñez’s club, he also suffered relegation. How did Jony go through such different experiences?

Maidana posed again with the River shirt Photo: Prensa River.

“What I feel is that I had to go through the worst and then touch the sky with my hands. A game like the one at the Bernabéu will be very difficult to repeat, it will remain for life and you have to stay with what you are living and with the latest. In this case it was winning one of the most important finals and you have to hold on and hold on to that, to the good times to continue in the positive that the club is coming, “he said in a talk with F90 (ESPN).

In turn, the central, who has the shield tattooed with the date 12/9/18He chose to look at the half full glass and looked for the positive side to the descent. “It was a point of change. He played what he played at the time and it was a springboard to take off and not go down further. There is a union that made the hard moments serve as an experience to get out of that and be at the top. It was an important relief, Matias (Almeyda) took over the team in a tough moment and decompressed the squad. It absorbed that, it gave confidence and it was able to leave after hitting bottom “, analyzed.

At 35 years old, the defender looks ahead and prepares himself for a great battle. Although he has all the credit of the fans, who welcomed him with open arms, he will have to convince Marcelo gallardo and show him that you are prepared to face their demands: “When I left I knew it would be difficult to return, they gave me the opportunity and I will try to do my best. I’m enjoying this possibility that not many players are given and I have to demonstrate in each training session. “

In addition, with the always combative spirit, he added: “I will have to fight as we always did. I am in a place where I feel happy and from where it touches me I will try to do my best. Some said that I already did what was necessary, others that I had to return… The opinions are respectable, but I am not afraid of the challenge of being in a big club. The team is good and we are going to make the effort and effort. I could never get away from River. “

Finally, Maidana threw flowers at the Doll and highlighted its virtues: “It is demanding on a day-to-day basis, in each practice, in training to the fullest, if you make a mistake, a pass is highlighting it … Marcelo never changed, he was always from lowest to highest and I see him better than ever. He is more demanding and is good for the squad not to relax. Of the coaches I had in recent years, he is the one who places the greatest emphasis on running, helping the team and not making mistakes in simple passes “.