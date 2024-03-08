Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 21:38

“Together we are giants.” Of the hundreds of flags, banners and posters raised this Friday (8) in Rio de Janeiro, during the demonstration for International Women's Day, the message stood out. On a white background and blue letters, a summary of the act. Different agendas, social movements and political groups united for equal rights and the fight against various forms of violence against women.

“Choosing a theme just for the act is very difficult, because there are several fights. Women are affected in many ways. Sexism and patriarchy fragment our lives in such a way that we have a huge list of battle flags. But a synthesis is the fight for life, and a life with dignity. We are talking about anti-racism, combating violence, the right to our bodies. A life that is not just about existing and surviving, but about existing fully”, said social scientist Carolina Otávio, member of the Popular Brazil Movement.

“We are reinforcing the need to combat feminicide and all forms of exploitation and oppression against lesbian and trans women, those who live in the suburbs, black women, in Palestine. Our focus is on strengthening democracy and combating hate speech and misogyny”, reinforced Gisele Calamara, women's secretary at the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT-Rio) and director of the Teachers' Union of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (SinproRio ).

The event in the capital of Rio de Janeiro began in the late afternoon and continued throughout Friday night. As happens every year, the protesters gathered in front of the Candelária Church and continued walking to Cinelândia, a traditional area for social protests in the city.

A group of women from the Manguinhos and Jacarezinho favelas raised a banner against the genocide of black youth and state violence in the favelas. Further on, the request was for financial autonomy and gender equality in work relationships. And others demanded freedom and authority over their own bodies.

“Today what touches me most is the legalization of abortion. The body is ours, it belongs to the woman. She is the one who has the right to choose what she wants to do with him. After the period of regression in Brazil, with the previous government, we need to take advantage of the fact that we live in a better time and intensify the fight for this flag”, said social worker Alzira Prata.

Palestine

The agendas were not restricted to national issues. A group advanced along Avenida Rio Branco, in downtown Rio, wearing Palestinian clothes and flags, and holding flowers and dolls painted red on their laps. A representation of mothers who have lost their children in the Gaza Strip, because of Israeli bombings. The women are part of Artists for Palestine, which brings together activists, visual artists, singers and musicians.

“If there is a group of women who are suffering a lot right now, it is the Palestinians. For your children. For thousands of children, elderly people and other women disrespected in homes, streets and hospitals. We want Israeli mothers to be aware of and have compassion for this suffering,” said Flávia Valença, a member of the movement.