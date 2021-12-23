“It is the duty of the family, the community, society in general and the government to ensure, with absolute priority, the realization of rights relating to life, health, food, education, sport, leisure, professionalization, culture, dignity, respect, freedom and family and community life” for children and adolescents.

This is the statement of Article 4 of the Statute of Children and Adolescents (ECA), a legal norm that also determines that they are guaranteed “all opportunities and facilities, in order to provide them with physical, mental, moral, spiritual and social, in conditions of freedom and dignity”.

To remember this shared responsibility and encourage adoption at this time of the year when fraternization, love and renewal are celebrated, the Open Arms for Adoption campaign was launched today (23), an initiative of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de January (TJRJ).

The launch ceremony, in which 40 children and teenagers took part in shelters in the city, which are available for adoption, was transferred from the monument to Christ the Redeemer to the Church of São José, in Lagoa, because of the rain. The ceremony had music and distribution of gifts by Santa Claus. The tour to Christ will be rescheduled.

According to the president of the TJRJ, Judge Henrique Carlos de Andrade Figueira, the adoption campaign is permanent, but the court took advantage of the Christmas season to draw attention to the issue. “It is an unstoppable campaign. Adoption is a fundamental way for society to welcome its children. Children cannot be isolated, abandoned, they need, like everyone else, love, affection, acceptance.”

The aim of the campaign is to alert everyone that it is necessary to take care of children, said the judge, who reiterates the importance of full protection for children and adolescents in order to build a better society.

“Children are a constant concern of the court and they must be a constant concern of the whole society, because by helping these children, we will form a better society, with less violence and with more love,” he added.

Adoption

According to TJRJ data, the state of Rio currently has 283 children available for adoption, 89% of which are declared brown or black, 57.6% are male and more than half are over 12 years old.

Technical advisor Vânia Paixão, from the 4th Court of Childhood and Youth, a court that serves neighborhoods on the west side of the city, in areas with the lowest Human Development Index (HDI) in Rio de Janeiro, explains that the shelters welcome children and teenagers in situations of vulnerability, such as victims of abuse, bodily harm, sexual abuse and with chemically dependent parents.

However, adoption is the last option for reintegrating young people into the community. “First they go through a process. It has a psychological study, social study. An attempt to reintegrate with the family is the first thing you do, try to support this family.”

According to Vânia, as the adoption of a teenager is rarer, the Court has offered alternatives such as affective sponsorship, in which the teenager begins to live with a family, and sponsorship of courses, to train young people for the job market , since, at the age of 18, they can no longer stay in shelters.

