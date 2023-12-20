Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 20/12/2023 – 20:21

In Rio de Janeiro, the Children and Youth Court heard, earlier this week, nine teenagers who were victims of fake nudes, photo manipulation in which people's clothes are digitally removed and explicit nude images are created. The suspects are teenagers and study at a private school in the city. They are accused of using an artificial intelligence application to produce the images.

The hearing was held on Monday (18) and, on the same day, the Civil Police executed search and seizure warrants and collected cell phones and computers from the young people involved.

The judge responsible for the hearing, Vanessa Cavalieri, said that parents need to supervise the use of technology by children and adolescents, and recommended a ban on cell phones in school environments, which includes recreational breaks.

“Several studies demonstrate that there is a direct relationship between psychological illness in children and adolescents, such as depression, eating disorders, suicide, as well as an increase in cases of bullying and violence among students, and the free use of cell phones in schools. It is necessary for recess to return to being a time of coexistence between students, and not of each one having an electronic device”, said the judge.

One law prohibiting the use of cell phones in schools It was defended by the National Forum for Child and Youth Justice (FONAJUV) and forwarded to the Federal Senate. Last week, the city of Rio de Janeiro launched a public consultation to expand the restrictions on these devices, which are currently banned in classrooms, to include recess and breaks. But the measure is questioned by pedagogues, as it is considered ineffective and neglects the positive aspects of using technology in favor of teaching and social debates.