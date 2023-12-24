Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 24/12/2023 – 20:00

A shooting on Avenida Brasil, one of the main roads in Rio de Janeiro, left at least nine people injured on the afternoon of this Sunday, 24th. According to the Military Police, the confrontation began when the occupants of a car leaving Complexo da Maré, in the north zone, they received orders to stop the vehicle and responded with gunfire.

At least three vehicles were hit by gunfire, according to the PM. The injured were taken to the Bonsucesso Federal Hospital (HFB).

The hospital has not yet informed the report about the health status of the victims, but, according to the PM, they were all hit by gunfire.

In the statement released to the press, PMERJ states that the police exchanged shots with the suspects, but they managed to flee the scene. The case was forwarded for investigation by the 21st DP of Bonsucesso.

So far, no one has been arrested. The Civil Police only reported that the investigation is ongoing, but did not provide details about the investigations carried out. The location was isolated for forensic examination.

“It is important to highlight that policing in the region had already been reinforced since yesterday, when, in the same region, an attempted theft of a vehicle was recorded on Avenida Brasil, near the Vila do João Community, a location close to the incident. ”, says the PM’s note.

On Saturday, the 23rd, state deputy Giselle Monteiro (PL-RJ), sister of the former councilor arrested on rape charges, Gabriel Monteiro, reported on her social networks the attempted robbery at the location.

“Heavily armed men threw the car in front, forcing the vehicle to stop, they surrounded us, standing in the middle of the street, hitting with their weapons to break the glass, in the middle of Avenida Brasil, clear traffic, near Vila do João, entrance to Linha Yellow!!!”, wrote the parliamentarian on her Instagram.