The Rio City Hall informed that 462 traffic fines were imposed this Friday, 17th, on the first day of parades of the Ouro Series samba schools, at the Marquês de Sapucaí sambódromo, and some street blocks. In all, 46 vehicles were towed. The Friday of Carnival in the capital Rio passed with relative tranquility according to the city hall. Municipal guards made four interventions due to confusion in blocks: two aid to victims of sudden illness, a block that did not finish in the scheduled time and one arrest for theft.

A 31-year-old Colombian man was arrested for stealing a reveler’s cell phone during the parade of the traditional Carmelitas block, in Santa Teresa, in the central area of ​​the city. The accused acted with a partner who fled with the device. He was arrested and taken to the 5th Police Station, downtown, where the case was registered.

Public order operations also involved inspections of street vendors. The agents imposed 61 fines and seized 1,406 irregular products, such as drinks in glass bottles, according to the city hall. In all, 498 irregular street vendors were removed from the streets of Rio.