06/20/2024 – 22:13

The Ministry of Cities published this Thursday (20) rules for the construction of 2 thousand housing units in rural areas affected by floods in Rio Grande do Sul. The houses, within the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program, will be built in municipalities in emergency situation or state of public calamity, formally recognized by the federal government.

The ministry will receive extraordinary credit of R$180 million for the initiative. Each house will have a subsidy of up to R$86 thousand.

Families whose homes were destroyed or closed due to the recent disaster will be covered. It will be up to the state or municipal public body to ensure that the units will be built in areas without risk of flooding, floods or landslides and rocks.

Private non-profit entities interested in submitting a proposal must undergo a qualification process, established by the Ministry of Cities. Entities already qualified in the Minha Casa, Minha Vida Rural selection process, in 2023, will only need new qualification in the event of a change in the area of ​​coverage or level of competence.

Strength

The federal government delivered this Thursday (20) a total of 416 apartments at Residencial Cidade Jardim I, Module III, in Fortaleza (CE). The event was attended by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, ministers and other authorities. The homes are part of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida program and will benefit 1,664 people who make up Band 1 families, with a monthly income of up to R$2,640.

Of the 416 families that received their homes, 219 are beneficiaries of Bolsa Família or the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC) and are exempt from paying installments. Residencial Cidade Jardim I has a total of 1,120 housing units, divided into 70 four-story blocks, housing four houses per floor. The total investment by the Residential Lease Fund (FAR) in the project was R$82.6 million, according to the government. Each apartment has a private area of ​​43.29 square meters (m²). The residence also has a school, daycare center, security post and health center in the neighborhood.

“I think the most sacred thing for a father or mother who wants to raise their family is to have a little house, to have a nest to put their babies in and not have to change neighborhoods every year, every year. village. Kids don’t make friends, they don’t get used to school. So, having a house is almost a blessing from God”, said Lula when speaking at the ceremony to hand over the apartments.

The Ministry of Cities reported that new selections from Minha Casa, Minha Vida in the state will finance the construction of 15,978 housing units in the coming years. In addition to the houses in Fortaleza, the government delivered 288 apartments in Sinop (MT), in the 6th stage of Residencial Nico Baracat, and another 496 units at Residencial Ilhas Caribe, in Parnamirim (RN).