Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/10/2023 – 18:45

The Independent Association of Street Blocks in Rio (Sebastiana) is promoting this weekend, the 17th Edition of Unrolling the Serpentina at the Rio Art Museum (MAR), with the participation of debaters from Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Belo Horizonte and Recife. Different street carnival agents from the main carnival capitals in the country are participating, debating the growth of street carnival.

In Rio, the issues are linked to the release of parades, authorizations and the bureaucracy created by the Fire Department and Military Police for the presentation of the associations. Some of them bring together more than 1 million revelers, making security measures stricter so that the party does not escape the control of the authorities.

According to the president of Sebastiana, Rita Fernandes, the debate involves a set of suggestions with the participation of artists, public managers, financiers and cultural managers. “We hope to count on block presidents, cultural managers and other guests to exchange ideas and experiences.”

The president of the Tourism Company of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Riotur), Ronnie Aguiar, said that the company recognizes street carnival as the most legitimate expression of popular carnival. “In 2024, the street carnival will have a great logistical and operational scheme to guarantee the joy of revelers”, he explained.