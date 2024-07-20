Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 17:56

Former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) supported federal deputy Carlos Jordy (PL) in a pre-campaign event for mayor of Niterói, a city in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. Jordy was the leader of the opposition in the Chamber until he took leave for the municipal race.

The event took place with a sound truck on the shore of Icaraí beach, an upscale neighborhood in Niterói. In his speech, Bolsonaro defended the election of conservative and right-wing city councilors and mayors. He also mentioned the recent shooting of former US President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term, and compared the attack to the stabbing he suffered during the 2018 presidential campaign. “We both got a second chance.”

Bolsonaro also defended the population’s access to firearms and defended his trajectory as president.

In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, Bolsonaro supports fellow federal deputy Alexandre Ramagem (PL), who recorded him in a meeting to discuss the investigations into Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL) in the rachadinha case. The former president’s son was also with him in the sound car.

Despite the discomfort after the episode, Bolsonaro maintains his formal support for Ramagem, having even attended the deputy’s pre-campaign event on Thursday morning. Ramagem will be officially endorsed by the PL in the municipal elections on Monday, the 22nd.