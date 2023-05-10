Tamaulipas.- The bodies of two men murdered and in advanced state of putrefaction were found this Tuesday afternoon.

They were in an area mountainin a gap located behind the big ranch colonyin reynosapublishes the information medium Hoy Tamaulipas.

One of the deceased he was bound hand and foot, and was in a prone position. The other was tied only by the hands, lying on his back; the latter had several tattoos on both arms and on the chest.

They were already in a state of decomposition.

The authorities handled the hypothesis that it is a “reckoning“among criminal groups in that part of the state.

After the work of the experts from the State Prosecutor’s Office, the bodies were lifted by the Forensic Medical Service and transferred to the morgue, for the legal autopsy.

Murdered woman found

In another incident, authorities found the body of a murdered womanon the banks of the Guillermo Rodhe canal, during the eveningin a mountain area next to the modern subdivisionin reynosa. See also Elon Musk is sued by an investor in dogecoin and disclaims any responsibility

The woman was about 25 years oldadds the media Hoy Tamaulipas.

His corpse was in an advanced state of decomposition, it is estimated that he had been lifeless for more than 10 days.

He was of robust complexion, wore a gray dress.