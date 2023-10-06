US President Joe Biden: State Department announced measure in response to the expulsion of two American diplomats from the embassy in Russia in September | Photo: EFE/EPA/LEIGH VOGEL

The United States government announced this Friday (6) the expulsion of two Russian diplomats from the country, in response to the same measure taken in September by Moscow against two diplomats from the American embassy in the Eurasian giant.

“The State Department will not tolerate the Russian government’s pattern of harassment of our diplomats,” spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. “Unacceptable actions against our embassy staff in Moscow will have consequences.”

On September 14, the Kremlin ordered the departure of the first secretary of the United States Embassy in Russia, Jeffrey Sillin, and the second secretary, David Bernstein, from the country for alleged “illegal activities”.

Moscow accused the diplomats of espionage for maintaining contact with Russian Robert Shonov, arrested on charges of collecting confidential information about the war in Ukraine and passing it on to the United States.

Shonov, who worked at the American consulate in Vladivostok, had been arrested in August by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). The United States has denied allegations of espionage.