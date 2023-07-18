Retailer invests BRL 44.5 million in closing units with financial problems; 246 points of sale remain open

Lojas Marisa announced on Monday (July 17, 2023) that it had completed the 1st part of its restructuring plan, which included reviewing the organizational structure and adjusting the chain’s operating model, closing 88 stores. Here’s the full of the notice to investors (107 KB).

On March 31, the retailer had communicated the closure of loss-making stores, the reduction of expenses and negotiation with suppliers. Initially, the plan was to close 92 units. The number dropped to 88 after identified improvements.

The company invested BRL 44.5 million in the closing of stores. The value was 16% lower than expected. Thus, Marisa expects to obtain around R$ 40 million in EBITDA (acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2023. For 2024, the estimate is around R$ 60 million.

Now, the company has 246 units opened in all states. “The focus will be on maximizing productivity and operating results, with digital arm support and operating model innovations.”, reads in the relevant fact.

The execution of the plan will yield an extra R$ 35 million per year to the company’s cashiers, according to the retailer. For the 2nd semester, “third-party services and other expenses will be optimized, which should generate additional savings of at least BRL 10 million per year”.

At the same time, 90% of the debt with suppliers and 97% of the total debt with resale partners were negotiated. Lease negotiations exceed 80%.

“The successful execution of the plan to close stores and reduce expenses is an important step towards strengthening and sustaining Marisa’s business”, he concluded.