The company’s goal is to save $5.5 billion and make its streaming service profitable.

A walt disney announced on Wednesday (8.Feb.2023) that it will carry out a comprehensive restructuring of the company, which includes the dismissal of 7,000 employees. The measure aims to save US$ 5.5 billion and make your streaming lucrative. The dismissals represent about 3.6% of the company’s global workforce.

The company’s CEO, Bob Iger, told some analysts via video conference, to which the news agency Reuters had access, that Disney will reorganize itself into 3 segments: entertainment, which includes cinema, television and streaming; sports, with the ESPN It is; Disney parks, experiences and products.

“This reorganization will result in a more cost-effective and coordinated approach to our operations.”, stated the CEO. “We are committed to operating efficiently, especially in a challenging environment.”

Also according to Iger, the streaming disney+ will continue to be the company’s priority.

In addition to the shutdowns and structural reorganization, the changes include reestablishing the payment of dividends to shareholders by the end of this year. After the changes were announced, Disney stock rose 4.7% to $117.22.

Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said in the video call that the initial dividend is likely to be a “small fraction” than it was in the pre-covid period, but there will be a plan to increase it over time.

This is Disney’s 3rd restructuring in the past 5 years. The last two (in 2018 and 2020) were also focused on disney+.

The last time the company announced mass cuts was in November 2020, during the height of the covid-19 pandemic. At the time, 32,000 workers were laid off, most from theme parks.

Disney is the latest media company to announce layoffs in response to slowing subscriber growth. Warner Bros Discovery, Netflix and Spotify have also made cuts recently.