In the statement, the ministry urged the United States to honor its solemn political commitment to China on the Taiwan issue.
“We firmly oppose all forms of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan and absolutely a visit by a Taiwanese leader to the United States under any name or pretext,” the ministry said in a statement.
“(The People’s Liberation Army) will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she added.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry responds
- For its part, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced Kevin McCarthy’s meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, according to the Chinese Xinhua news agency.
- Beijing says Taiwan is part of its territory and rejects any official contact between Taipei and other countries, and has vowed to take it back by force if necessary.
- The statement added that Wednesday’s meeting “severely violated the one-China principle,” referring to a policy that Washington has officially recognized for decades.
- The Chinese Foreign Ministry affirmed that “the Taiwan issue lies at the core of China’s core interests and the first red line that should not be crossed in Sino-American relations.”
#response #AmericanTaiwanese #meeting. #Beijing #army #alert
Leave a Reply