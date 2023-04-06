In the statement, the ministry urged the United States to honor its solemn political commitment to China on the Taiwan issue.

“We firmly oppose all forms of official interaction between the United States and Taiwan and absolutely a visit by a Taiwanese leader to the United States under any name or pretext,” the ministry said in a statement.

“(The People’s Liberation Army) will resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” she added.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry responds