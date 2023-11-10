The army added in a statement on the “X” platform: “In response to a drone originating from Syria that struck a school in Eilat, the Israeli army struck the organization that carried out the attack,” without mentioning the name of the organization.

The army also indicated that it “continues its operations to destroy the infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.”

The army said, “Fight aircraft bombed Hezbollah targets on Lebanese territory in response to shooting towards Israel during the day.”

The Israeli army confirmed earlier that a drone of unknown origin crashed on Thursday into an elementary school in the city of Eilat on the Red Sea in southern Israel, causing material damage and a state of panic.

An army spokeswoman at the site said that the crash of the march did not lead to physical injuries, but paramedics treated 7 people who suffered shock, which was also confirmed by ambulance services.

For its part, the Houthi group said in a statement: “On Thursday, our armed forces fired a batch of ballistic missiles at various sensitive targets in southern Israel, including military targets in the Eilat region.”

The group’s spokesman, Yahya Saree, explained: “The operation successfully achieved its objectives and led to direct hits on the specified targets, despite the enemy’s secrecy about it.”

The Houthis announced late last month that they had launched marches towards Israel in response to the war that has been going on in Gaza for more than a month.