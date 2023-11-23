South Korea suspended parts of the agreement after Pyongyang claimed to have launched spy satellite

North Korea announced on Thursday (23.Nov.2023) that it will leave the military agreement signed with South Korea in 2018 with the aim of reducing tensions on the Korean peninsula. The measure comes after Seoul has suspended excerpts of the document that prevented the South Koreans from intensifying military surveillance along the border.

South Korea’s decision was made after Pyongyang said it had successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite on Tuesday (Nov 21). In a statement released by the state news agency KCNAthe North Korean Ministry of National Defense said that the South Koreans “they were extremely excited” with the release.

According to North Korea, the “September 19 North-South Military Agreement has long been reduced to a mere piece of paper” because “of intentional and provocative movements” from Seoul.

“The enemy’s reckless act of suddenly nullifying some articles of the military agreement because of the recent launch of North Korea’s reconnaissance satellite is a vivid expression of its hostility towards North Korea”, the statement reads. “From now on, our Army will never again be bound by the North-South Military Agreement of September 19”, he adds.

North Korea said it will strengthen its military “in all spheres, including land, sea and air” and implement border defense lines.

LAUNCH

According to KCNA, “O Launching reconnaissance satellites is North Korea’s legitimate right to strengthen its self-defense capabilities”. The launch, overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, “will make a significant contribution” in increasing the country’s capacity to prepare for a “war” caused by “dangerous military movements of enemies”.

Kim was at the North Korean National Aerospace Technology Administration on Wednesday (Nov 22) to “to know” military reconnaissance satellite operations in orbit. The reconnaissance mission of the “Malligyong-1” is expected to formally begin on December 1, after “a 7-10 day fine-tuning process,” the agency stated.

“Kim Jong-un said this is a great event in the development of the Republic’s Armed Forces [da Coreia do Norte] and in facing a new military situation in the region”, he added.