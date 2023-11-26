Zakharova said that Hamas released a Russian hostage outside the exchange list

The radical Palestinian movement Hamas released a Russian hostage outside the exchange list agreed with Israel. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The efforts made by Russian diplomats in contacts with Hamas regarding the release of the hostages are yielding results. Today, the holder of a Russian passport was released and handed over to the Red Cross Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zakharova added that in order to free people, Moscow will continue similar work directly with Hamas. She also said that Russian diplomats will visit the former hostage in the near future. A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman named him.

This is Ron Olegovich Krivoy Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

On November 24, the first Israeli hostages left Gaza. Egypt decided to accept the liberated ones. State mediation efforts led to the release of 12 Thai hostages and 13 Israelis.

The military wing of the radical Palestinian group Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, has confirmed the transfer of hostages captured in Israel on October 7 to employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Hamas says Russian hostage released in response to Putin’s efforts

Hamas said it released the Russian hostage in response to efforts by Russian President Vladimir Putin and in recognition of Moscow’s position.

In response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and in recognition of Russia's position in support of the Palestinian cause, the Islamic resistance movement Hamas released a detainee who had Russian citizenship.

On November 1, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed Moscow’s principled position in favor of an early ceasefire, the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip and the release of Israeli hostages held by the radical Palestinian group Hamas.

On November 7, the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, said that the agency would find out the fate of the Russians who were held hostage by the radical Palestinian movement.

The released Russian worked at the festival on the day of the attack on Israel

On the day of the Hamas attack on October 7, released Russian Ron Krivoy worked as a sound engineer at a festival in the Israeli kibbutz Reim. The volunteer organization “Forum of Families of Hostages and Missing Persons” spoke about this, reports RIA News.

It is specified that the 25-year-old man spent 51 days in captivity. He loves parties, travel and music, and dreams of a career in this direction.

He is surrounded by many friends and is a very family-oriented, friendly and reliable person. Lives in Karmiel and was kidnapped from the festival in Reim while working there on the sound team

Ron Krivoy’s sister Julia said that on the day of the attack, her brother first managed to escape from the armed militants and hid in a pit.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas attacked Israel. In addition, an unknown number of terrorists have infiltrated from the Gaza Strip into the Israeli border areas. Tel Aviv called the attack a war. On October 27, Israel began expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against the Palestinian radical movement.

Family members of Israelis held hostage arrived in Moscow

Family members of Israelis held hostage by Hamas since October 7 have arrived in Moscow. This was reported by the Israeli Embassy in Russia, reports RIA News.

Today, family members of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists since the events of October 7 arrived in Moscow. They were met at the airport by Deputy Ambassador of Israel to Russia Yulia Rachinsky-Spivakov and representatives of the Israeli Embassy in Moscow Israeli Embassy in Russia

The diplomatic mission clarified that relatives of the prisoners will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, Israeli Ambassador to the Russian Federation Alexander Ben-Zvi, as well as leaders of the Jewish community and representatives of the Russian media.

What is known about the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas?

On November 21, the head of the Hamas Politburo, Ismail Haniyeh, said that together with Israel they had made progress on the issue of a truce agreement. Haniyeh also announced that a truce with Israel was approaching and stressed that Hamas had conveyed its response to Qatar and other mediators in negotiations with Israel.

The next day, the Israeli Cabinet made a positive decision on the deal to release the hostages. The ministers voted for an agreement with the Palestinian side, which involves a temporary ceasefire in exchange for Israeli prisoners. In addition, as part of the deal, Israel will release Palestinian prisoners. It was noted that Hamas would release 50 hostages within four to five days. Children and women will be released first.

CNN reported that mostly captive children will be handed over to the Israeli side. In addition, Israeli citizens and dual citizens would be released during the first phase of the potential deal.

On November 25, Hamas representative in Lebanon Osama Hamdan said that the Israeli side had violated the terms of the truce agreement. The Israeli Foreign Ministry denied such accusations, claiming that the country did not violate the truce with Gaza.

On November 26, the Palestinian movement announced that it was ready to extend the truce for a period of two to four days. Its representatives believe it is possible to secure the release of 20 to 40 Israeli prisoners.