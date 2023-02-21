NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg assured this Tuesday that “no one is attacking Russia” and lamented that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is preparing for more war” a year after he began the invasion of Russia. Ukraine.

“No one is attacking Russia. Russia is the aggressor, Ukraine is the victim of aggression”, assured Stoltenberg in statements to the press together with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba.

The three politicians met today at the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance in Brussels, on the same day that Putin delivered a state-of-the-nation address to both houses of the Russian Parliament, the first since April 2021, in which he accused the West of wanting to to inflict on Russia a “strategic defeat” in Ukraine and to wipe out the country “once and for all”.

For Stoltenberg, “it was President Putin who started this war of imperial conquest” and “it is Putin who continues to intensify the war”.

“A year after the Russian invasion, we see no sign that President Putin is preparing for peace. On the contrary, as he made clear today, he is preparing for more war, ”commented the Norwegian politician.

Stoltenberg insisted that the Russian president “is preparing for more offensives, mobilizing more troops and sending in more weapons”.

“That’s exactly why we need to step up our support for Ukraine, because it will be a tragedy for Ukrainians but also dangerous for all of us if Putin wins in Ukraine,” he added.

“This is a war of choice, it is a war of aggression. Russia has decided to invade neighboring Ukraine and of course Ukraine has the right to defend itself.”

Stoltenberg also stated that NATO “is increasingly concerned” that China “may be planning to provide lethal support” to Russia and considered that such a move would be “dangerous to our own security and that of the entire world”.

Kuleba, for his part, said that “everything that China has done and will continue to do in the context of Russian aggression against Ukraine, if we put political rhetoric aside and look at actions, must focus on upholding the principle of territorial integrity. “.

Borrell said that despite China’s assurances that it does not supply arms to countries at war as part of its foreign policy, “we must remain vigilant”.