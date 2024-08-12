Mexico City.– The leadership of Morena, as well as the constitutional and elected governors of this party, supported the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha, implicated by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada in the ambush that led to his extradition to the United States.

In a statement signed by 23 current Morena leaders, 7 elected governors and the party’s leader, Mario Delgado, the version expressed by the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel is rejected and the governor of Sinaloa is supported.

“The constitutional and elected governors of the National Regeneration Movement and its leadership express our absolute support for our colleague Rubén Rocha, governor of Sinaloa, in the face of the lies and stigmatization to which he has been subjected in recent days.

“We strongly reject the false allegations allegedly made by Mr. Ismael Zambada, through his legal defense, which unsuccessfully attempt to link Governor Rocha with this person arrested on July 25. The situation has already been clarified in a timely manner by the state leader,” the statement said.

Last Saturday, the legal defense of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada released a letter from the Sinaloa boss, in which he claims that he was summoned to a meeting in which Governor Rocha would participate.

After learning of the letter, the Sinaloa governor said that he had left the country with his family that day, so he was unaware of the meeting.

“We call for an end to the stigmatization of the state of Sinaloa and its people. The history and greatness of the people of Sinaloa will always transcend the actions of a few.

“We reaffirm our confidence in Governor Rocha Moya, whose integrity and dedication to service are more than proven. Since he began his public service more than three decades ago, our colleague has been characterized by his honesty and unrestricted respect for the law,” the Morena party’s statement said.

In response to the statement of support, Governor Rubén Rocha said that he is guided by the principles of Morena: “do not lie, do not steal and do not betray the people.”

“This maxim has guided my work and will continue to be the basis of all my actions. It is an honor to advance in the Fourth Transformation together with my fellow governors of the Morena party,” she said.