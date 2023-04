How did you feel about the content of this article?

Children ride a train of “Ukrzaliznytsia”, the state railway company, in Dnipro (Ukraine); War between Russia and Ukraine started in February 2022. | Photo: EFE/Orlando Barria

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Oleg Nikolenko, said this Friday (6) that the country “does not trade with its territories”, in response to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s suggestion that Kiev give up of the Crimean peninsula as a way to end the war with Russia.

“Ukraine appreciates the efforts of the Brazilian president to seek a solution to end Russian aggression,” Nikolenko said on his Facebook account. “At the same time, we have to be clear: Ukraine does not trade with its territories,” he stressed.

Nikolenko also wrote that “there is no legal, political or moral reason for us to relinquish a single inch of Ukrainian territory”, and reaffirmed that Ukraine stands by its position on this issue.

“Any mediation efforts to restore peace in Ukraine must be based on respect for sovereignty and full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, following the principles of the United Nations Charter,” Nikolenko reiterated.

The spokesperson thus responded to Lula’s recent declarations that the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, “cannot want everything” and that Russia “cannot keep the land in Ukraine”, but “perhaps Crimea will be discussed “.