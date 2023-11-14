President said he will not leave “no Brazilian behind”; Israeli Federation of SP said the government abandoned the victims

A Israeli Federation of the State of São Paulo spoke out on social media after the president’s statement Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) during the arrival of the 32 repatriates (22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinian family members) who were in the Gaza Strip. At the group’s reception in Brasília on Monday night (November 13, 2023), the head of the Executive stated that he will not let “no Brazilians left behind” in conflict zones.

In response, the organization shared on its profile on Instagram photos of Brazilians who were killed during the attack by the Hamas group on October 7th. “It is crucial to remember those already left behind, victims of the October 7 terrorist attack. These stories need to be remembered”says the publication this Tuesday (14.nov.2023).

At the postphotos are shown of Bruna Valeanu, Ranani Glazer and Karla Stelzer, killed during a party rave close to the Gaza Strip attacked by Hamas. The publication also shows a photo of Celeste Fishbein, daughter and granddaughter of Brazilians, also killed in the extremist group’s actions. However, contrary to what the publication states, she did not have Brazilian citizenship.

The 32 people who disembarked in Brasília were on the first list of those authorized to cross the border with Egypt to leave Gaza. President Lula articulates the permission of a 2nd group to not “let any Brazilian stay there”. However, the Israeli Federation considered that the government left the 4 victims behind.

“We will try to make every effort within the reach of Brazilian diplomacy to try to bring the Brazilians who are there and who want to return to Brazil. […] As long as it is possible for us to take even one person out of the Gaza Strip, we will be available to send for people. We will not let any Brazilian stay there”stated Lula, upon receiving the repatriates on Monday (13.Nov).