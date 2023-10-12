The military wing of Hamas announced, in a statement published on its website, that it was “bombing Tel Aviv with a missile salvo in response to the targeting of civilians” in the Shati and Jabalia camps.

Agence France-Presse reporters saw the launch of dozens of air strikes within 30 minutes on Thursday morning towards the Beach camp and in the north of the besieged Strip.

Iyad Al-Bazm, spokesman for the Hamas Ministry of Interior, said: “The occupation is committing new massacres by destroying civilian homes in the Jabalia and Al-Shati camps, some of which are several stories high, on top of their residents without warning, and there are dozens of martyrs and injuries.”

Agence France-Presse reporters saw at least seven bodies and six destroyed buildings in the Beach camp.

Israel began bombing Gaza after a surprise attack launched by Hamas on Saturday morning.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Wednesday to “crush” Hamas, while the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip continues for the sixth day in a row.