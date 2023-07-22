The littoral combat ship, named after the Royal Australian Navy ship that was sunk while supporting the US naval landings at Guadal Canal in 1942, was commissioned at a ceremony at an Australian naval base in Sydney Harbour, officially joining the US Navy’s active fleet.

“Australians can be proud that this vessel, which was designed by a local company in Western Australia and named after HMAS Canberra, is being operated here for the first time in the history of the US Navy,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marlis said in a statement.

He added that the US ship’s operation in Australian waters reflected “our shared commitment to upholding the rules-based order”.

The celebration comes as the biennial Talisman Saber military exercises between the United States and Australia are seen as a show of strength and unity as China increasingly consolidates its power in the Indo-Pacific region. The exercises, which are taking place at various locations across Australia over the course of two weeks, include simulated ground and air combat, as well as amphibious landings.

In addition to Australia and the United States, troops from Canada, Fiji, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, South Korea, Tonga and Britain are participating.