Last Thursday (7), US President Joe Biden gave his State of the Union speech, where he defended his administration and criticized (albeit indirectly) his predecessor, Donald Trump (2017-2021) , and defended issues such as abortion and tax increases.

In response to this speech, Republican senator Katie Britt, who was chosen by her party to counter what Biden said, criticized this Friday (8) the Democrat's policies on the US southern border, inflation and foreign policy , calling them “failures”.

Britt also highlighted some of the problems Americans face, such as the high cost of living, rising deaths from fentanyl, and aggression from countries like Russia and Iran.

In her response, Britt said that Biden “not only created” the immigration crisis on the southern border of the American territory, but he “invited it” by signing more than 90 executive orders that, according to her, reduced border security.

According to information from the American portal Daily Signalthe Democratic president signed executive orders that halted several of the Trump administration's initiatives aimed at curbing illegal immigration, including halting construction of a wall on the southern border and allowing illegal immigrants to enter the United States while seeking asylum instead of waiting in other countries for the several years it takes to obtain a judicial determination on whether or not to grant asylum.

Britt also linked the increase in the use of fentanyl in the USA, which has caused the deaths of thousands of Americans, to the lack of border control. The Republican also mentioned the case of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old American woman who was murdered by an illegal Venezuelan immigrant.

“She was brutally murdered by one of the millions of illegal immigrants President Biden chose to release into our homeland,” Britt said.

Regarding the economic issue, Britt cited the increase in the cost of living in the USA, which, according to her, is “going through the roof”. The Republican said that the US currently has the “worst inflation in 40 years and the highest credit card debt in the history of our nation”.

In his speech, Biden defended his economic management, saying that the US is the “envy of the world” and that the country has created several job vacancies.

Britt also mentioned in the Republican response what she considers Biden's “failures” in foreign policy. The senator said that Biden turned the US into “a joke on the world stage”, classified as “disastrous” the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the Taliban regained power, and said that this action made the US allies “not could trust” that Americans would adequately support them in the future.

“The brutal aggression of [Vladimir] Putin in Europe has put our allies on the brink,” Britt said, adding that “Iranian terrorist proxies have killed Israelis, Jews and American citizens […] and they have attacked our troops nearly 200 times since October, killing three U.S. soldiers and two Marines.”