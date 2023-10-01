The statement issued by the Ministry of Defense explained that the Turkish army intensified its air strikes on the PKK bases in Jarra, Hakurk, Matina and Qandil in northern Iraq.

A Sky News Arabia correspondent had previously reported that Turkish aircraft had begun “intensive” bombardment on the Qandil Mountains, in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, northern Iraq.

On Sunday morning, the Turkish capital, Ankara, witnessed a terrorist attack targeting the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Interior.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party claimed responsibility for the suicide attack, and told the ANF agency, which is close to the Kurdish movement, that “a guerrilla operation was carried out against the Turkish Ministry of the Interior by a team affiliated with the Khaledin Brigade.”

This Turkish attack on the Qandil Mountains was preceded by an attack that occurred 3 weeks ago, targeting the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers Party.

In early September, an Iraqi Kurdish security official in the city of Erbil said that Turkish drones launched separate raids on the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers Party in the Qandil Mountains, which led to the outbreak of fires and the sounds of secondary explosions.

It is noteworthy that the Qandil Mountains are located 150 kilometers north of Erbil, and they house the headquarters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which opposes Ankara, and which takes Iraqi border towns adjacent to Turkish territory as its main stronghold.

What did Erdogan say about Sunday’s operation?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed that the operation that took place on Sunday in the capital, Ankara, represented “the last breath of terrorism.”

This came in a speech delivered by Erdogan, on Sunday, during his participation in the opening of the second legislative year of the 28th session of the Turkish Parliament.

In this regard, Erdogan said: “The operation that took place this morning, during which two killers were neutralized as a result of the timely intervention of our security forces, represents the last breath of terrorism.”

He added: “Those who targeted the safety and security of our citizens did not succeed in achieving their goal, and they will never succeed,” according to the Turkish Anatolia news agency.

Erdogan stressed that his country’s forces want to eliminate the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, adding: “We will not allow the terrorist organization to direct politics and obstruct the sacred march of our country.”

He concluded by saying: “The strategy of protecting our entire southern border with a security strip at least 30 kilometers deep and keeping terrorist activities outside this strip under absolute control is still continuing.”