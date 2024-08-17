Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/17/2024 – 7:35

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), sent two Proposed Amendments to the Constitution (PEC) to the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) that limit the power of the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The registration occurred after the Court formed a majority in the plenary to maintain Minister Flávio Dino’s decision to suspend parliamentary amendments to the Budget.

According to Lira’s advisors, he signed the order on Wednesday, the 14th, but it was only registered in the Chamber’s system this Friday, the 16th. On that day, Dino had signed a decision suspending the so-called mandatory amendments.

One of the PECs, authored by Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Podemos-PR) and already approved by the Senate, limits the unilateral decisions of STF ministers. The proposal was approved last year in the Senate. It had been on Lira’s desk since December.

The PEC prohibits single-judge decisions by ministers that suspend the effectiveness of laws and acts of the presidents of the Republic, the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies, except during the judicial recess in cases of serious urgency or risk of irreparable damage. In these cases, the decisions must be passed by the courts within 30 days after the end of the recess.

The other proposal, presented by deputy Reinhold Stephanes (PSD-PR), allows the Legislature to suspend Court decisions by a two-thirds vote of the Chamber and the Senate, “for a period of two years, extendable once for the same period”.

The PEC also establishes that the rapporteurs of cases in the higher courts must immediately submit for collegiate decision the precautionary measures “of a civil or criminal nature necessary to protect a right susceptible to serious damage of uncertain reparation”. The text was presented in July of this year and was also awaiting a decision from the president of the Chamber.

Provisional measure

With the Pix amendments blocked by Dino’s decision, Congress’ first reaction came last Wednesday. The Joint Budget Committee rejected a provisional measure (MP) that provided for a budget recomposition of R$1.3 billion for the Judiciary and the National Council of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (CNMP).

Lira had already publicly expressed discomfort with Dino’s decisions. “They cannot change this, with all due respect, in a single act, whatever the arguments and reasons, no matter how reasonable they may seem,” he said last Tuesday, during a dinner at the Santas Casas, when defending Congress’s autonomy to submit amendments.

Deputies and senators had even predicted that changes to the so-called Pix amendments would be voted on this week to provide greater transparency in transfers. The analysis would take place in the Joint Budget Committee (CMO), but the item was removed from the agenda after Dino’s new decision. Instead, the provisional measure that increases funding for the Judiciary was rejected.

Until then, the minister had only suspended the operation of Pix amendments, which are part of the individual amendments. The new decision, however, affects all individual amendments and also state bench amendments. Dino had already asked for more transparency in committee amendments, which are not mandatory.

The idea of ​​Congress is to delimit the purpose of the Pix amendments, that is, to make explicit what the money is being used for (for which specific public work or policy). Today, it is not clear how the city governments are using the funds, although the name of the deputy who submitted the amendment can be identified.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.