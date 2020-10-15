An operation in the form of a wink to Aldebert’s song, Corona Minus, which the children’s favorite singer wrote during confinement. Reindeer, teachers, researchers and doctors responded very seriously to children’s questions aged 6 to 11 on this damn virus. How do you catch it? Is it dangerous ? How long are we going to have to live with it?

Can we still see our grandparents? This is one of the issues that concerns children the most. And the doctors’ response is final. Yes, it is essential to maintain the link while respecting barrier gestures. “There is a health risk, there are precautions to take, but anxiety and loneliness can do just as much damage, explains psychologist Myriam Chérel. We die of not being able to speak, we sometimes die of loneliness “.

The doctors present also took advantage of this meeting with the children and their parents to alert them to the dangers of over-information and the anxiety-provoking nature of exposure to the daily flow of information on the virus and its consequences.