Reggio Emilia – A very special blessing, which arrived during the civil union of two historic Arcigay activists, in the Municipality of Reggio Emilia, on Saturday afternoon. Because what makes the ceremony different from the others Marco Righi and Fabio Valentini, two professionals resident in the city, aged 50 and 53, was the speech given in the Sala del Tricolore by the cousin of one of the couple: Sister Angela, born Paola Pederzoli.

The 70-year-old nun, originally from San Giovanni in Persiceto (in the Bolognese area) like his cousin Marco, he is now retired; but for over 25 years she took care of a dispensary in Tanzania, having obtained a degree in medicine after graduating; then some charity houses. A life dedicated to others therefore, at 360 degrees. And on Saturday, in her brown cassock and veil, in front of a moved and excited audience, she spoke with a confident voice and a piece of paper in her hand, reading the speech that she had prepared; she thus quoted the Old Testament of the Bible and the book of Tobit in front of those who listened to her, with eyes full of tears and the two spouses who never stopped holding hands. “I timed it! It lasts three minutes…” began the nun, making those present smile. “Some know me by my baptismal name Paola, but as a nun I am Angela and I am among Marco’s oldest cousins, we have exactly twenty years of difference”, she continued. The cell phones were already turned on to record that somewhat historic moment.

“They asked me to say a few words. I was a little embarrassed, not knowing in front of what audience I would be speaking. And I played at home, as they say, so I was inspired by the Bible – said Sister Angela – Nell’Antico Testament, if anyone knows it, there are some interesting little books for everyday life, then I thought of the book of Tobit. It is the story of an old Jewish father that he must send his son to a very distant city to recover money and take a bride; then his father provides him with a traveling companion; who will then reveal himself to be an angel sent by God.” His words then continued resonating as a request for grace and protection for this new union.

“Here today these two brothers begin a journey – concluded the nun – and I, like old Tobias, wish them to have a good journey together, without giving up and to be support, help, comfort, consolation, but also correction for each other another. In an ancient book it is written: it is better to be two than just one. Because they will get better compensation for their effort: in fact, if one falls, he picks up the other. So with all my heart I wish you a good journey together.”