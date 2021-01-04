There is a character in Taarak Mehta’s inverted glasses (Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) who walks by looking at the budget every moment. If anything is outside the budget, their tension increases. That character is the tutoring teacher Atmaram Tukaram Bhide. Who is not only the tuition teacher but also the only secretary of the Gokuldham Society. His wife’s name in the show is ‘Madhvi Bhide’. Who supports her husband in every way and runs a small business of pickle papad to increase the income in the house, but do you know that Madhavi clashed in real life other than the show i.e. Sonalika Joshi Are you a businesswoman?

Yes… .In the show, she may have a small business running from home, but in real life, she is earning big money not only through acting but also from her business.

Sonalika Joshi is the mistress of crores

Madhavi i.e. Sonalika Joshi of Tarak Mehta may be from a middle class family in the show and keep an account of each pie but in real life she is the owner of crores. For the last 12 years, she has been associated with this show, from here she takes a lot of fees, but according to media reports, in addition to this Sonalika runs business and earns a lot from here. He has done fashion designing and this is also his source of income.

Get an episode so much

According to media reports, Madhavi Bhide i.e. Sonalika Joshi gets around 25 thousand rupees for an episode of ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. He was fond of acting which is why he also did theater. Apart from this, he has also taken a course in fashion designing. In real life, millionaire Sonalika is fond of wandering and as soon as she gets time from the shoot, she comes out to roam.

