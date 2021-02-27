Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

Various authorities and institutions in Ras Al Khaimah confirmed that they were able to proceed with the activities of “The Emirates Innovates” by introducing the best creative government practices, despite the exceptional circumstances due to the emerging “Corona” virus “Covid-19”. The authorities stated that the various advanced communication and communication channels available to them enabled them to spread their creative innovations to the target audience, whether employees or community members, and met a remarkable interaction that in turn led to spreading and strengthening the culture of innovation among all.

Colonel Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Director of the Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: “The impressive success achieved by the month of the UAE is innovating for the current year in light of the crisis of the“ Covid-19 ”pandemic. And various activities, and turning that obstacle into opportunities and grants ».

He added, “We have witnessed a diversification in the series of activities and initiatives with which all segments interacted remotely, and with others implemented at the sites, with full compliance with precautionary measures and preventive measures.”

Lt. Col. Yousef Al-Tunaiji, Head of the Institutional Excellence Department, Head of the Innovation Unit at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said: “It is not impossible in the UAE, and despite the ongoing global pandemic, the activities and activities in the country are still on a steady pace. Systems and methods for their implementation ».

He added: “We are in the month of innovation, and how can we not create new and innovative means and ways to continue this month’s activities, and to present various achievements that aim to enhance societal awareness of the importance of innovation and its impact on individuals and the future.”

Eng. Ismail Al Balushi, Director General of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority, affirmed the authority’s keenness to consolidate and encourage innovation in the institutional work environment through its participation in 5 innovative initiatives within the activities of Innovation Week. He praised the efforts of the innovation team in the authority and all those responsible for the success of these events in order to achieve the strategy of the UAE government in promoting the role of innovation as a main engine for government development despite the challenges imposed by the renewed conditions of the global community.

Ahmed Al Ahmad, Director of the Corporate Communication Office at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality, said: “The success of Innovation Week confirms that we in the UAE are able to move forward towards implementing all planned programs and activities. God, and everyone joined together, from holding the Innovation Week activities as planned, and here we are concluding this week, which is considered successful by all standards.

Hajar Al Mansoori, an institutional development specialist at Ras Al Khaimah Customs, said: “The UAE Innovation Week at the Customs Department ended with activities that had a great impact on a hypothetical reality in light of the circumstances of the Corona pandemic, where, with the grace of God, a number of posts were implemented that varied between competitions on social media. .

She added: “Virtual customs trips through the Zoom program and a virtual camp in cooperation with Mareed School, the second episode, and the launch of an electronic booklet under the title Flex Your Mind. These activities included various groups of society, including school and university students, partners, dealers and employees.”

Amna Al Malik, Team Leader for Innovation Week at the Department of Human Resources in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The initial results of the Innovation Week revealed the success of the activities that were presented to the community and employees. The government includes the HR Department’s future video for 2071 and an innovative human resources initiative that attracted more than 200 participants. With a satisfaction rate of more than 85%, and other initiatives, as care was taken to publish all the department’s initiatives through social media channels and e-mail.

Abu Dhabi Police anticipates the future of “electronic surveillance”

Abu Dhabi Police emphasized the importance of supporting innovative ideas that provide innovative solutions to future challenges and applying them on the ground, and in conjunction with Innovation Week, under the slogan “The UAE Innovates 2021”, the Police Follow-up and Aftercare Department created a ticket to explore the electronic police surveillance road map, “the electronic bracelet”, from Through the barcode in the ticket.

She explained that the electronic monitoring methodology reflects the direction of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command in strengthening the strategic link with the sustainable development goals (Goal 16 – peace, justice and strong institutions) and foreseeing the future, by targeting to reduce the number of penal and correctional institutions by 25% through digital transformation in the implementation of Penalties depriving freedom, and it is also the first use of the electronic bracelet in the Middle East, which strengthens its institutional leadership.

She pointed to the positive impact of electronic surveillance in enhancing social sustainability and the economic dimension through its role in maintaining family cohesion and the continuity of the convicted in their daily work.