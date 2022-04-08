Sometimes we feel a sudden lethargy in the body after eating a meal, and this is more frequent during the month of Ramadan. Some people attribute this lethargy to eating a lot, especially in this holy month after long hours of fasting and abstaining from food.

And nutrition experts blew up a surprise that it is the type of food, not the quantity, that causes inactivity, according to the Eat This, Not That website, which made a list of the worst foods that lead to inactivity, which can cause an obstacle in our daily lives:

fried chicken

Eating fried chicken gives the feeling of being late for the first moment, but, according to experts, and like other fried foods, due to the large amount of grease and artificial additives, it is not at the top of the health list.

Soft drinks

Medical Council expert Dr. Lisa Young explains that sugary drinks such as soda cause an immediate rise in blood sugar levels, followed by a rapid decrease, and blood sugar fluctuations affect energy levels in the body, Young adds that pure sugar such as soda is also linked to inflammation that can lead To fatigue, Young recommends trying replacing sugar-sweetened soft drinks with water or soda.

sugars

“High sugar consumption blocks the production of orexin — a chemical in your brain that stimulates wakefulness, so the more sugar you eat, the more sleepy you feel,” says Laurent Maniker, author of The First Time Mom’s Pregnancy Cookbook. Really active.”

refined grains

Refined grains are enriched grains or grains that have had some nutrients replaced during processing.

Expert Young says refined grains such as white bread and white pasta can contribute to low energy levels. “They are digested quickly, causing a rise (and then a rapid fall) in blood sugar levels, and when blood sugar eventually drops, you’re depleted,” says Young. your energy levels.