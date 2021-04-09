In Ramadan .. “Abu Dhabi Radio” presents a bunch of series and programs

Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi) – 65 radio programs included in the new program cycle of the “Abu Dhabi Radio Network” of “Abu Dhabi Media”, the leading public media services company in the UAE, during the holy month of Ramadan, and includes entertainment, sports and artistic programs, as well as series A distinctive radio drama that simulates the aspirations of listeners in different languages ​​through its digital platforms.

The Holy Quran Radio

The Holy Quran Radio, which is classified as the first to be listened to in the UAE, offers a rich set of various programs and paragraphs of faith that suit the atmosphere of the Holy Month. It reaches about 23 programs, as it includes 9 recorded programs: “Zad Fasting,” which is broadcast daily at the exact hour. 6:30 in the morning, with the participation of a group of preachers from the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and “Thoughts of Ramadan,” which is broadcast at exactly 7:30 in the morning, and will be repeated at exactly 6:25 in the evening, and it is presented by Abdullah Al-Kamali, while the preacher Nouf Al-Shehhi presents a program Entitled “Religious Sermons”, at 9:30 am, in addition to the program “Women in Ramadan”, which is presented by a group of preachers of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, at exactly 11 am, while Dr. Farouk Hamadeh presents a daily program Entitled “Maqamat of the Fasting People” at 12 noon, followed by the program “Ramadan Ethics” by Dr. Khaled Abdel Salam after the noon prayer, and it will be repeated at 9:50 pm.

The Holy Quran Radio will also broadcast the weekly program “In the Rehab of the Qur’an”, which deals with the great status of the month, and broadcasts every Saturday from one to two in the afternoon, and it is presented by Dr. Adnan Saad Al-Din.

At exactly three o’clock in the evening, the radio broadcasts a program entitled “The House of Prophecy in Ramadan,” which is presented by Dr. Suleiman Habash, and it will be repeated at 2:30 am, while the preachers of the organization present the fatwas translated in English and Urd at 11:55 at night, in addition to the program “Nashiya”. The Qur’an », which will be broadcast at 4:30 pm, and it was presented by Dr. Adnan Saad Eddin.

Direct programs

With regard to direct programs, the Holy Quran Radio broadcasts 6 programs, including “Sabah Al-Thakherin” daily direct aimed at consolidating the values ​​system, by presenting it to the listeners to be a focus of discussion. Broadcasters Abeer Thani, Fatima Al-Balushi and Hilal Khalifa will be presenting the program, and the date of its broadcast. Exactly 8 hours until 9:30 a.m. during the days from Sunday to Thursday.

As a continuation of the state’s approach towards promoting the culture of endowment among members of society and its institutions and the sustainability of giving, the Holy Qur’an Radio broadcasts from Sunday to Thursday a program entitled “A Benefactor”, presented by broadcaster Abdullah Al-Zarouni.

The radio also broadcasts the daily competitions program “Whoever preceded it” presented by Muhammad Al Hosani, and it deals with the popular and national heritage and Islamic and Arab culture, and its broadcast date is from Sunday to Tuesday 2:30 pm for an hour.

As for public health and awareness, the radio has devoted the “Ask Your Doctor” program, which aims to provide awareness about the chronic diseases that the elderly and others suffer from, and focuses on the importance of awareness-raising about wrong habits and practices. The program hosted by the broadcaster Muhammad Al Hosani and Dr. It is 2:30 p.m.

The listeners will also have an appointment with the daily program “Refer You” from 5 to 6 pm, accompanied by Dr. Mahmoud Daqqaq, the preacher in the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. .