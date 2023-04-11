What exacerbated the angry reactions as a result of this incident was its occurrence in the month of Ramadan, when the victim was walking with her belongings and was surprised from behind by the harasser, who demanded that the Iraqi social media pioneers hold him accountable for his heinous act..

Basra police statement

As a result, the security authorities initiated a search and investigation in order to be able to arrest the accused, and a statement issued by the Basra Police on Monday stated that: “Based on the strict directives of the Minister of Interior and the Basra Governorate Police Commander to follow up, detect crimes and arrest criminals, the detachments of the Basra Police Department were able to Combating crime in Basra, from the arrest of the accused who harassed and harassed a visual woman riding a motorcycle, as the social networking sites were buzzing about his act“.

The statement added, “The Basra Governorate Police Command pledged to the people of the province that criminals and outlaws will have their fate behind bars“.

The Basra police broadcast a video clip showing the accused handcuffed, confirming that he was handed over to the court in accordance with Article 400 of the Iraqi Penal Code..

Article 400

This article of the amended Penal Code No. 111 of 1969 stipulates that “whoever commits with a person, male or female, an immoral act without his or her consent, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding one hundred dinars, or one of these two penalties.” “.

Increased penalties

Iraqi civil and feminist organizations are calling for tougher penalties imposed on the perpetrators of the increasing harassment crimes against women and children, which are not limited to verbal and physical harassment, but also reach the extent of assault, rape and even murder..

Human rights activist and lawyer, Nawal Al-Ibrahim, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia: