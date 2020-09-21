A coronavirus screening center in Montreal, May 12, 2020 (GRAHAM HUGHES / MAXPPP)

Three regions of Quebec went this evening September 20 on “orange alert”: the Appalachians and especially the areas of two largest cities, Montreal and Quebec. Concretely, that means a whole bunch of restrictions. Private gatherings are particularly targeted: it is now prohibited to meet more than six people, friends or family. Same ceiling, six people, to dine together at the restaurant or have a drink in the cafe. Bars and restaurants are even starting to fear being forced to shut down outright.

Gatherings in public places, for a wedding, a religious ceremony or a barbecue are now limited to 25 people. Visits to Quebec equivalents of nursing homes are now restricted to relatives. And all Quebecers are invited to limit their travel. Only sports halls are currently spared all these restrictions, because the health authorities claim to have detected no case of contamination. Similar measures also came into effect the day before yesterday in the neighboring Canadian province, Ontario, west of Quebec. With very strong penalties for offenders: fines can go up to 6,400 euros in the event of a gathering exceeding the authorized limits.

Quebec is the Canadian province most affected by the coronavirus. 67,000 cases of contamination, 5,800 deaths. This represents almost two-thirds of the 9,250 victims in Canada as a whole. And if we compare this figure to the overall population, a little less than 9 million inhabitants in Quebec, we are in lethal proportions quite comparable to France. Even if, it should be remembered, it is very difficult to make reliable comparisons on the mortality figures between countries, since not everyone counts with the same transparency.

In any case, in Quebec as in France, the epidemic is restarting. All indicators are on the rise: number of cases, number of hospitalizations, etc. Here too, we are in the process of returning to the levels of May. The director of public health there, describes the situation as “very worrying”, hence the round of restrictions announced last night.

The private sphere is particularly targeted: it is the new fact. Epidemiological studies and tracing reveal a large number of cases of contamination in the family or friendly environment. The Quebec authorities therefore urge the entire population to limit dinners with family or friends. Avoid visiting each other, etc. Also to avoid going shopping with several people: one person per household, that should be enough, estimates the direction of public health. And if things don’t get better in the coming weeks, we must expect more stringent measures, especially since from mid-October, winter can quickly arrive in Quebec.