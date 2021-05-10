B.and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was infected with the corona virus. The minister had tested positive for the virus and is currently in domestic isolation, his spokesman said on Monday. The test was carried out on Monday. The minister currently has no symptoms of the disease.

Last week, Seehofer took part in a meeting of the federal cabinet, among other things. The CSU politician was vaccinated against Covid-19 for the first time on April 14. The 71-year-old politician said the next day that he was entitled due to his age and previous illnesses. He was given the preparation from BioNTech / Pfizer.

At the beginning of April, the Bild newspaper reported that Seehofer had rejected an appeal from Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to older cabinet colleagues to be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. “I will not be patronized,” he said to “image”.

Seehofer explained his position as follows: “Everyone can have their own personal opinion on any vaccine. I have had a certain attitude towards drug safety since I was Minister of Health, and I have that to this day. “

When asked whether he had a choice of different vaccines, Seehofer said that where he had been vaccinated, only the BioNTech vaccine was available. He did not find a selection. AstraZeneca is only recommended in Germany for people who are older than 60 years. The use for younger people remains voluntary at the medical discretion of people without a higher risk of blood clots.