Millennium Digital

Cancun / 06.27.2021 14:04:42

Quintana Roo advances in the recovery of peace and tranquility of the population, since the municipality of Benito Juárez moved to place 44, after in 2019 it was at 25, in the ranking of 50 most violent cities in the world 2020, released by the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice AC

The achievements to have a safe and peaceful Quintana Roo, promoted by the governor Carlos Joaquin Since the beginning of his administration, they have been reflected in the data for the first four months of 2021.

The Ministry of Public Security (SSP) reported that, in the first quarter of 2021, the homicide dropped by 24 percent Compared to the same period in 2020, home burglary decreased by 33 percent and business robbery by 58 percent.

Also, the general crime incidence decreased by 11.21 percent, from 45,096 crimes to 40,751, compared to the research portfolios from January to December 2020 versus the year of 2019.

As for the total robberies, the incidence decreased by 22.64 percent, from 20 thousand 50 in 2019 to 15 thousand 510 crimes in 2020.

In house robberies, it decreased by 46.29 percent, from 3,299 to 1,762 crimes, and the vehicle thefts decreased by 15.96 percent from 1,516 to 1,274.

In Quintana Roo, progress has been made in matters of security and justice, but much remains to be done. One of these advances is the C-5 Security Complex, which is part of the program Quintana Roo safe and in peace, the most important and modern security complex in Latin America that was recently inaugurated by Governor Carlos Joaquín.

ROA