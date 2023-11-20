For Shabeer, a 33-year-old accountant from India who has been living and working in Qatar since 2021, the Football World Cup was a rare highlight. He didn’t have tickets for the games. But there was also a lot to do in his suburb of Doha, he says. “There were fan zones with large cinema screens to watch football, music performances, parties. The whole city felt like one big festival site.”

Now, a year after the start of the World Cup, Shabeer cherishes the memory. Because his life has deteriorated considerably since Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup for Argentina. Not only are the days long and monotonous again, he has experienced how vulnerable and insecure the position of a migrant worker in Qatar still is. And that the country has ended up in an economic dip since the World Cup.

In early April, the Qatari subsidiary of the Indian construction company he worked for announced a major round of layoffs. Despite ongoing contracts, about a third of employees left as of May 1, including office staff to which Shabeer belonged. According to Shabeer, the severance payment he was entitled to has only been partially paid; He still owes 3,500 rials (880 euros).

Shabeer, who doesn’t want that NRC mentions his surname and the name of the construction company because he is afraid of trouble, found work after a few months at the office of a Qatari supermarket chain. While life in Qatar has become considerably more expensive, he only earns half of what he used to earn. Still, Shabeer is happy with it, he says. “The situation is very difficult here now. Budgets have dried up, there are few vacancies.”

Huge boost



In the run-up to the World Cup, there was a lot of talk about people like Shabeer, one of the millions of migrant workers from poor Asian and African countries who built the stadiums, hotels and infrastructure, provided security or populated the offices of the countless companies involved. About the miserable conditions in which many of them had to work, that they had hardly any rights and were at the mercy of their ‘sponsor’ – a euphemism for a Qatari employer who more or less owned his foreign staff.

Initially deaf to the criticism, FIFA and the Qatari government took a different tone in recent years before the World Cup. The position of migrant workers in Qatar indeed needed to be improved. The tournament, with all the international attention that comes with it, would ensure just that. Just as the World Cup would also give the Qatari economy and the country’s international political profile a huge boost. Even the World Football Association improved. Due to bribery suspicions surrounding the awarding of the tournament to Qatar in 2010, the awarding procedure was made transparent and democratic. And from now on, candidate host countries of the World Cup had to guarantee in advance that human and labor rights are respected.

It is still too early for definitive conclusions, but for the time being there is a lot to be said about most of those arguments. For example, Saudi Arabia, a country with a dictatorial regime and a sad human rights record, was recently left as the only candidate to organize the 2034 World Cup after an opaque procedure. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia maintains a warm relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino. Vintage FIFA, it seems.

‘A gloomy picture’

As for Qatar, under heavy international pressure, the country implemented reforms in the run-up to the World Cup to combat the exploitation and oppression of migrant workers. There is now a minimum wage (of 230 euros), working in extreme heat is prohibited and workers have been given more freedom to change jobs.

However, according to human rights organizations, the implementation and compliance with these reforms are still seriously lacking. And since Qatar is no longer in the spotlight of the international media, progress has stagnated, says Ella Knight of Amnesty International. The result is that exploitation is still common and in practice migrant workers often need permission from their boss to switch to another employer – otherwise they can end up in prison or be deported.

“Recent testimonies from migrant workers in Qatar paint a bleak picture,” says Knight. “And then there are tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of migrant workers who have been victims of exploitation in Qatar in the past and who are still waiting for compensation.” In March, FIFA announced that it would investigate whether it had done enough to compensate affected World Cup workers. The results are expected shortly.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) is slightly more optimistic. Max Tuñón, ILO project leader in Qatar, sees “commitment” from local authorities even after the World Cup to enforce compliance with new labor laws and combat abuses. But he also acknowledges that there is “still a lot of room for improvement.” Tuñón points out that since the World Cup, until the end of October, some thirty thousand migrant workers have filed complaints with the Qatari authorities, in the vast majority of cases because of unpaid salaries and severance packages.

The latter can partly be explained, says Tuñón, because the economic situation in Qatar has changed dramatically since the World Cup. To organize the tournament, the wealthy Gulf state built seven new football stadiums, an airport, roads, metro lines, hotels, amusement parks, you name it, for more than 200 billion dollars (more than 180 billion euros). Since the final whistle, the construction fever has subsided sharply, hotel occupancy rates have plummeted and traffic jams have disappeared from the streets of Doha. “There is much less investment, especially in construction and infrastructure. Many companies suffer from this,” he says.

Strikingly enough, the expected outflow of migrant workers – only an estimated 10 percent of Qatar’s three million inhabitants have Qatari nationality – did not materialize after the World Cup. Like Shabeer, many of them have remained in Qatar even though they are out of work, hoping to find new jobs. They are called ‘Freelancers’: migrant workers with a temporary work permit (based on their old contract) but without income or health insurance. Figures are lacking, but Tuñón suspects that their numbers have increased significantly.

Aggressive competitor

The big question is whether the World Cup will structurally give Qatar the economic boost that was intended. The organization of the tournament was part of a plan to make the Qatari economy less dependent on oil and gas revenues. The idea was that the luxury apartment complexes, new infrastructure and expensive hotels would make the country attractive to international companies and wealthy tourists.

Sports scientist Simon Chadwick, who was recently in Qatar, doubts whether this will work. “I was not able to discover that tourist flow. Doha has become a silent city. The new stadiums are only used sporadically. There are a few new sporting events on the agenda, such as the Asian Cup [voetbal] and Formula 1. But in that field, Qatar has gained an incredibly powerful, ambitious and aggressive competitor in neighboring Saudi Arabia, who is also doing everything it can to attract international companies.”

That does not mean, Chadwick emphasizes, that the Qatari emir is dissatisfied with what the World Cup has brought. The Gulf state, a vulnerable country in an unstable region, was primarily concerned with gaining international prestige and making powerful friends. This has been successful, Chadwick says, something that is reflected in the prominent role the country now plays in the mediation between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostage citizens.

Chadwick: “Everyone knows where Qatar is located and that, according to many, it organized a very successful World Cup. Despite all the controversy, the country is seen as a legitimate and reliable member of the international community.”

What Qatar lacks, according to Chadwick, is a clear strategic plan for after the World Cup. How to capitalize on that international fame, what to do with all the infrastructure that has been built. Only the metro lines are used more than skeptics had suspected. Especially by migrant workers like Shabeer. “The metro is really an asset,” he says. “Fast and affordable: a ride only costs 2 rials.”