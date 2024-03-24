Traffic police: excursion bus with children got into an accident

In Pyatigorsk, a bus carrying children on an excursion got into an accident. This was reported by the press service of the traffic police department for the Stavropol Territory in Telegram.

According to preliminary data, the accident occurred on Kalinin Street in Pyatigorsk. A tour bus carrying schoolchildren collided with a fire truck en route to a call.

As a result of the collision, both drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries, as well as a tour guide who was on the bus and one passenger from the fire department. According to the traffic police, the children were not injured in the car accident; they were taken to the hotel by other means of transport.

According to Telegram– channel “112”, at the time of the accident there were 50 people on the bus, 43 of them were children from 13 to 15 years old.

Earlier in Kostroma, a car hit a woman with a child in a stroller and pressed them into the wall of a store. As a result of the accident, the mother and baby were injured; the baby's condition was assessed as serious.